Jamie Redknapp’s son’s name has a special meaning for supporters who wish him success.

Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson-Lourie have welcomed a baby boy into their family.

In May, the happily married couple announced that they were expecting a child.

Jamie, a former Liverpool FC captain, delighted his fans today by posting an adorable photo of his infant on Instagram.

He said in the caption: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp; we’re head over heels in love, and mum is doing fantastically well. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the outstanding doctors and staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospitals. I can’t wait for him to meet my sons.” Instagram Frida’s family has a special meaning for the name they have selected for their unborn kid.

Frida was born in Sweden, and her surname, Andersson, means “son of Anders” in her native country’s naming culture.

Anders is the family name’s representative, thus it holds a special position in their new child’s name.

Celebrity fans and followers have been gushing over the latest addition to the Redknapp family in the comments section.

Hannah Walters expressed herself as follows: “He’s there!!!!!! He’s stunning!!! All of our love goes out to you.” “Absolute wee belter Jamie pal,” Martin Compston commented. “Congratulations to you all,” John Bishop said. “Congratulations to you both,” Jamie Carragher wrote. According to David Jones, “Raffy, the little one. Congratulations to both of you, matey.”