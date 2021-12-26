Jamie Redknapp’s lovely family gets an update as his followers rally behind him.

Fans were ecstatic when Jamie Redknapp shared a snap of his father, Harry, seeing his baby boy Raphael.

The football star and his wife Frida Andersson, whom he married in a low-key ceremony in October, have a son together.

Raphael Anders Redknapp, the baby’s full name, was born on November 24 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Jamie also introduced Harry to infant Raphael on Christmas Day.

“When Harry met Raphael,” the ex-Liverpool player stated.

The meaningful moment amongst the family members was well-received by Jamie’s fans.

“What a great photo with Harry and his new grandson Raphael,” one person commented.

“Adorable shot of Grandad and grandchild,” Marion commented.

“This is everything,” Melly added, “enjoy every minute.”

Claire said, " "This is fantastic! I wish you all a very Merry Christmas." Instagram "Gorgeous boy," Terri replied, "looks just like you and Grandad."