Jamie Redknapp smiles alongside wife Frida Andersson in new wedding photos.

Harry and Sandra Redknapp, both proud parents, have revealed unseen photos from their son’s special day.

Jamie Redknapp, a former Liverpool FC footballer, married his pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson in Chelsea Registry Office earlier this week.

They were joined by their closest family members in a low-key ceremony.

At a ceremony in London, Jamie Redknapp marries his pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson.

Jamie’s brother, Mark, was also present, as were his children from a previous marriage.

The pair smiles as they cut into their wedding cake in a photo Harry shared on social media.

On a candle-lit table, it was a two-layer cake with gold ribbon and meticulous piping on the lowest tier.

The image was captioned by the former football manager: “Jamie and Frida’s wedding was celebrated with friends and family.

“What a joy it was to be a part of your wonderful day.”

Instagram

Sandra Redknapp, Harry’s wife, also gave a glimpse of her son’s day.

“Thanking Frida and Jamie for a great day and wishing them all the happiness in the world,” she wrote.

She accompanied this with a photo of the newlyweds holding hands and peering into each other’s eyes.

Frida’s adorable belly was visible in her outfit, which had an attractive bardot neckline.

Frida’s reaction to the image was as follows: “Sandra, thank you so much for being with us. It was a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.” Instagram users also contributed to the discussion in the comments section.

Jen expressed herself as follows: “Best wishes to them both! They appear to be having a great time, and Jamie deserves all the happiness in the world!” I can’t wait for their little one to arrive!” Kay stated, ” “Congratulations on your achievement. I’m ecstatic for them both, and my heartiest congratulations and best wishes go out to the entire family.” “Awww she looks gorgeous,” Tammy added. The pair, who have been together since January of this year, are expecting their first child in November.