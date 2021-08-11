Jamie Redknapp posts sweet pictures from his break with pregnant Frida Andersson Lourie on Instagram.

Jamie Redknapp and his partner Frida Andersson Lourie have posted some romantic images from their holiday together.

Jamie, a former Liverpool player, has been with Frida since the summer of 2020, when they met through mutual acquaintances.

Jamie, who was previously married to Louise Redknapp, has kept his relationship with Frida very private, never posting images of the two of them on social media.

But today, Jamie shared many photos of the two of them in Santorini, including one with Frida’s baby belly visible in a bikini photo.

Jamie and Swedish model Frida smiled for the camera as they grabbed a selfie on the beach in the first photo.

The duo wrapped their arms around one other on the beach in the second photo, with Jamie wearing navy trunks and Frida wearing a white bikini with her pregnancy clearly evident.

Jamie and his ex-wife Louise have two children, while Frida has four children with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.

Jamie also uploaded photographs of the couple gazing out towards the sea while relaxing in an infinity pool.

Last but not least, they were seen posing by the same infinity pool at sunset, looking peaceful and content.

“Santorini (love heart emoji),” Jamie simply captioned the photo.

And his fans were eager to congratulate him on the romantic photos by leaving comments.

Carolinenash commented, “Wonderful photo.” This is the first real image of Frida I’ve seen, and she’s stunning.”

“Wonderful photos Jamie!!!” remarked bethanygeorge74. “I congratulate you both.”

“What a lovely couple,” exclaimed always the queen b.

“Ah!” exclaimed wigwam75. There’s a new baby on the way!! “Congratulations!” says the narrator.