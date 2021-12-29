Jamie Redknapp is enraged after his mother posts a ‘drunk’ photo of him and his baby kid on social media.

Jamie Redknapp’s mother Sandra published an inebriated photo of him and his newborn kid, leaving him red-faced.

Last month, the former professional footballer and his wife Frida Andersson welcomed their baby son Raphael into the world, and his adoring mother Sandra, 74, couldn’t be happier to become a grandma again.

Jamie’s parents, Harry and Sandra, and his older sons spent Christmas Day with the newlywed couple, and Sandra couldn’t help but show off her newest grandson to the world.

Sandra posted a heartwarming photo of delighted father Jamie cradling his newborn son on Christmas Day to Instagram, according to the Mirror Online.

Jamie, on the other hand, was less than impressed when he saw a photo his mother had posted of him after a few glasses of red wine.

Sandra was chastised in the comments by the 48-year-old for posting the photo with her 76,000 followers.

He stated, ” “Please seek for permission to post photos in the future, Mum. That came after a lot of [red wine emoji], and Raphael isn’t thrilled with it either.” While Jamie was unimpressed by the touching father-son moment, his admirers couldn’t get enough of it.

They went to the comments section to brag about how Raphael, the infant, is a’spitting image’ of his famous father.

As one admirer put it: “He looks exactly like Jamie!! What a sweetie.” “Little cheeky chappy is a Redknapp alright,” observed another. A third person stated: “He’s the prettiest little guy ever!! Take a look at all of that hair.” Meanwhile, a fourth claimed that Raphael was a carbon copy of his grandfather, Harry.

“It’s like though you’re gazing at a miniature Harry Redknapp. Crazy.” This year, Jamie went all out for Christmas, while Frida spent time with her stepsons Charley and Beau, as well as her in-laws Harry and Sandra.

The family gathered for a sumptuous supper at a posh restaurant, where they sat at a large wood table adorned with crackers, candles, and Christmas decorations.