Jamie Redknapp delivers a ‘fear’ message to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp claims that Jurgen Klopp’s players are afraid of him.

The Reds have 21 points from their first nine Premier League games this season, with their most recent triumph being the most memorable.

A 5-0 triumph over Manchester United at Old Trafford would go down in history as one of the club’s greatest historic victories.

Following Liverpool’s victory, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came under more pressure, and the players were questioned further.

Redknapp has stated that United have the talent to succeed but lack the manager’s dread that Liverpool does with Klopp.

Redknapp told the Sky Sports Essential Football Podcast, “They have the quality, without a doubt.”

“They shouldn’t be in this situation, where they’ve lost the Carabao Cup and are battling in the Champions League… That squad should not be losing 5-0.

“You have a serious problem if you’re losing 5-0 against Liverpool.” What I saw was really damaging.

“Individual bouts were not being won because the players were not going near enough. Paul Pogba’s actions showed a lack of discipline.

“Liverpool’s players have been known to run through brick walls. They’ll go to any length; they’ll chase, they’ll harry…

“When you look at Man United’s goals, Aaron Wan-Bissaka attempts to shut down Andy Robertson and just misses him, but Robertson then runs the other way to get into a position where he would have scored if they had put him back in, and Wan-Bissaka is 30 yards away.

“That has nothing to do with tactics; it has everything to do with a manager who forces you to play in such a fearful manner that if you don’t run back, you’ll be kicked out of the team.

“Manchester United players aren’t like that.” In the nicest possible sense, Liverpool’s players are terrified of Jurgen Klopp.

“They know they’ll be kicked off of the team if they don’t run or chase.” Players aren’t scared under Ole’s leadership.

“When Luke Shaw doesn’t react to the ball when it gets to Mohamed Salah, it’s because he’s switched on and ready to fight.

“I don’t think this Manchester United team, led by Ole, is getting this message across right now.” That is a significant issue.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”