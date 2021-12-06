Jamie Redknapp celebrates Freddie Flintoff’s birthday with a ‘naughty’ photo.

On Freddie Flintoff’s birthday, Jamie Redknapp sent him a loving greeting.

They’re pals and co-starred on A League of Their Own together.

Last week, they also starred in DNA Journey on ITV, which replaced I’m A Celebrity…, which was canceled due to Storm Arwen.

Jamie posted a series of images to commemorate his friend’s birthday, including a third photo of him, Freddie, and Jack Whitehall dressed casually and caked in muck.

Jamie captioned the photo, saying: “@aflintoff11, happy birthday! Big man, have a fantastic day.

“You’re one of the sweetest, most interesting persons I’ve ever met!”

I’ll remember the laughs we shared for the rest of my life. To me, you are and always will be a brother.

“Have a wonderful day. I adore you, pal.

“Sorry I had to include @jackwhitehall’s helmet in the photos, but you know how he is, always sniffing about.”

Fans were eager to send Freddie their best wishes and to comment on the muddy snapshot.

“Love this man, happy birthday,” Instagramnicolamusguinxx wrote.

nicolepayne46 commented: “Your friendship is wonderful! It just goes to show how sincere you guys are! You never fail to make me chuckle.” “Photo 3,” shirley0151 said with a raised-eyebrows emoji.

chaarnii_ wrote: “That third shot is naughtyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Fred, have a great day!” [sic]