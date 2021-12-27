Jamie Redknapp apologizes when his father Harry makes a remark about Frida.

After his father Harry sent a cheeky Christmas letter to their newborn son, Jamie Redknapp apologized to his wife Frida Andersson.

On November 24, the former Liverpool FC captain welcomed Raphael Anders Redknapp into the world at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

According to Mirror Online, the 48-year-old celebrated the baby’s first Christmas Day with Frida, his kids Charles and Beau, and his parents Harry and Sandra.

Jamie surprised followers by sharing photos from the sweet family gathering, including one of his father hugging Raphael.

“When Harry met Raphael,” he captioned the photo.

Instagram

Later in the day, though, Jamie was obliged to apologize after his father made a snide remark about Frida.

“Raph, if you’re in the garden with that football and you practice harder, if you’re going to play for England, we need you to practice,” Harry can be heard urging Raphael in a video released on Instagram.

He then jokes with Raphael that if he doesn’t practice, he’ll “play for Sweden.”

As Frida moves the infant out of view, Jamie and Sandra can be heard giggling in the background at the quip.

“Harry’s Christmas message to Raphael!” the Sky Sports pundit captioned the slide.

Sorry for the inconvenience, Frida. No offense meant to Sweden. Sorry, Zlatan [famous Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic]!” The regular updates from the big day left Jamie’s famous followers drooling.

“Can’t believe we missed you xx,” Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy wrote. xx” “I hope you all had a wonderful day.” “Happy Christmas geezer,” former footballer Wayne Bridge said.