Jamie Lee Curtis receives a lifetime achievement award in Venice on Halloween.

Jamie Lee Curtis, the American actress best known for her decades-long stint in the Halloween franchise, will receive the Venice Film Festival’s lifetime achievement award this year.

On September 8, Curtis will be honored with the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award when his latest film, Halloween Kills, is screened on Venice’s Lido outside of competition.

From September 1 to 11, the world’s oldest film festival will host the global premiere of Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s version of the sci-fi book.

During the lull in the pandemic last summer, Venice was the only major international film festival to have in-person screenings.

Curtis’ film career began in 1978, when he starred in John Carpenter’s now-classic Halloween.

Curtis, the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, went on to star in additional films such as A Fish Called Wanda and True Lies.

Curtis said she couldn’t believe she’d been acting for long enough to be recognized with a lifetime achievement award in a statement distributed by festival organizers.

She also expressed her gratitude for receiving the prize at the same time that a new chapter of Laurie Strode’s mission to defeat the masked Michael Meyers was set to be released.

“Halloween – and my collaboration with Laurie Strode – established and sustained my career, and it was, and continues to be, a blessing to have these pictures blossom into a new franchise that is appreciated by people all over the world,” she said.

Curtis’ four-decade career, as well as her work as a children’s book author and commitment to charitable causes, put her in “that rarefied group of Hollywood actors who best reflect the qualities that are the very soul of the global film industry and its legacy,” according to festival director Alberto Barbera.

Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodovar, and Vanessa Redgrave are among the most recent Golden Lion winners.