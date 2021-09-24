Jamie from Emmerdale is missing after a car accident, but viewers figure out the twist.

Jamie from Emmerdale has gone missing after crashing his car into a lake.

Jamie jumped into the lake after swerving to avoid Chas, as shown on last night’s episode.

While Chas walked away unharmed, Jamie and his automobile ended up at the bottom of a lake.

Jamie looked to have drowned, as there was no trace of his survival.

Jamie, however, was nowhere to be seen when police officers discovered his automobile.

Emmerdale fans, on the other hand, believe they have figured out the riddle.

“I believe Jamie did a runner,” Ryan wrote on Twitter.

“We all know Jamie is alive,” Bryan remarked.

“Don’t tell me they won’t locate Jamie’s body,” Penn remarked. So the question will be, “Where is he?”

“Jamie isn’t dead,” Vicki wrote. “Somewhere there’s a twist.”

“Jamie has staged his own death, it’s a classic storyline,” Mick added.

“I bet they will not locate Jamie’s body, and he has run away solely to get rid of Gabby from his life,” Natasha continued.

“OMG Jamie’s NOT actually in the car after all, so he could still be alive?” Grianne said.