Jamie Carragher outlines Rafa Benitez’s “ideal scenario” for Liverpool and reveals a “impossible” forecast.

Jamie Carragher has confessed that if Liverpool were to win the derby at Goodison Park this season, his “dream scenario” would be for Liverpool fans to sing Rafael Benitez’s name.

Benitez got off to a winning start with Everton over the weekend, winning 3-1 at home against Southampton.

Despite expectations that some Blues fans would begin to boo the 61-year-old, the Spaniard was greeted warmly at Stamford Bridge.

Benitez is entrusted with keeping Everton fans on board while in charge of the club, and Carragher believes that this will be impossible if the Blues suffer a huge derby defeat to Liverpool this season.

“I’m excited to see Benitez at Everton,” said the player. “I simply want to sit back and watch things happen with some popcorn,” the former Reds defender remarked.

“My ideal scenario is for Liverpool to win by one or two goals at Goodison Park, with the Liverpool fans screaming Rafa Benitez’s name.

“No matter what, that stadium will never support Benitez. That’s not going to happen, in my opinion. It’s not even that he was at Liverpool that matters; it’s that he’s adored there. The issue is that even Liverpool fans still adore him. I believe it would be impossible for him to continue if you lost a derby game badly.”

The former Liverpool manager will be looking to improve on Carlo Ancelotti’s final season in charge, which saw the Blues finish ninth in the Premier League.

Carragher, on the other hand, believes that winning a cup tournament should take precedence above all else this season.

On The Overlap Live Fan Debate, he remarked, “Everton are not going to win the league or go into the top four, but they might be there or thereabouts for the Europa League.”

“The most important thing for Everton supporters, and I know a lot of Everton supporters, is that they must win a trophy. It makes little difference whether Everton finish 14th. It’s not about the league; it’s about the cup.

"Man City is a significant challenge for sides like Everton and Tottenham, who have been without a trophy for a long time. Pep Guardiola has the desire to win any title that comes his way. They want to win at all costs, which is a major issue for you."