Jamie Carragher makes an offer to a family that “lost everything” in a lightning strike, and the boy sobs.

When Liverpool FC player Jamie Carragher stepped in to help her family following a house fire, a ‘overwhelmed’ mother stated her son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son’s son

Lisa Emmett’s house in Halewood caught fire after being struck by lightning during a storm last week, and she “lost everything.”

In a rare event, the mother-of-three was at home with her children when the roof, loft, and landing caught fire.

READ MORE: The mother of a youngster killed at a house party is concerned for the safety of other families

The mother and her partner, Neil Clarke, are now without things and have been told that they may not be able to return home for six months.

After learning that the family had lost all of their belongings, the charity Kit It Out appealed for assistance on Twitter.

Jamie Carragher, to their surprise, reached out to say he would donate £3,000 to the family to help the kids acquire new clothes.

The 35-year-old from Halewood said she initially mistook it for a prank and didn’t trust it.

“I had nothing to do with it, one of my coworkers got in touch with Kit It Out, and we were overwhelmed with the support,” Lisa told The Washington Newsday.

“They put it on Twitter, and Jamie Carragher got in touch and said he’d donated £3,000 because we’d lost everything,” says the footballer.

“My son sobbed for half an hour; he trained with the Liverpool Football Club Academy for a number of years and is the biggest Liverpool supporter you’ll ever meet.

“When I told him he didn’t believe it, he was overjoyed and exclaimed, ‘I can’t believe he helped us.’

“His father was ecstatic as well. To be honest, I felt it was a ruse because you don’t expect anything like that to happen, and for someone like him to offer that assistance to the kids, they were just thrilled and grateful.”

Lisa stated that not only Jamie Carragher, but also friends, family, and strangers in the area have been really helpful.

“We’ve had so many offers of support and help in various ways, and it’s not all monetary because we’ve lost more than just our possessions,” she continued.

“We’d never ask for anything, but so many people have generously offered, and we’re quite appreciative.

“We’d,” says the narrator.