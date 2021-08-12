Jamie Carragher makes a transfer prediction for Liverpool and looks forward to the next addition.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the club will make at least one more signing this summer, but has urged fans to trust the club’s transfer strategy.

With fewer than three weeks until the transfer window ends, the Reds’ lone new signing is RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who cost £36 million.

Manchester City and Manchester United have already spent at least £100 million on Romelu Lukaku, while Chelsea is set to spend about the same amount on the Belgian.

Jurgen Klopp caused a stir on Wednesday when he revealed that his roster needs to be pruned before any new acquisitions are made, with Xherdan Shaqiri and Nat Phillips being widely linked with exits.

While Liverpool legend Carragher agrees, he believes the club’s incomings aren’t finished yet.

He told The Washington Newsday, “I think something will happen.” “I’m not sure it’ll be precisely what people want in terms of being both an offensive and a midfielder, but it’ll be one of them.

“We have to keep in mind the club’s financial situation as a result of the pandemic, and they’ve also given out a lot of new contracts, which will be a significant expense.

“I’m expecting one more to arrive. Liverpool, on the other hand, has a vast collection of players that must be whittled away at.

“The fact that Divock Origi, who scored in a Champions League final for the club, couldn’t get into the starting lineup in the last two friendlies shows how big the team is.

“Am I shocked that there haven’t been any more arrivals? I believe we have reached a point where we can put our faith in Liverpool’s operation under FSG, Michael Edwards, and Jurgen Klopp.”

A segment of the Liverpool fanbase is putting their faith in City after the club was linked with a £100 million bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Carragher is pleased that Klopp has addressed a glaring issue in the squad, despite sympathizing with supporters who are anxious about the Reds’ near rivals’ movements.

He explained, “I understand why fans are looking at other clubs and wondering why Liverpool isn’t doing more in the market.”

