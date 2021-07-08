Jamie Carragher criticizes the Conservatives for changing a life-saving law.

Jamie Carragher has called on the government to modify the legislation to require all schools to have defibrillators.

Mark King, whose 12-year-old son Oliver died from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) in March 2011, has enlisted the help of the former Liverpool defender.

Carragher, who grew up in Bootle, has requested a meeting in Westminster with Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Secretary of State for Health and Education Gavin Williamson to consider making defibrillators essential in all schools.

Christian Eriksen, who fainted on the pitch while playing for Denmark during the European Championships, was cited by the Liverpool legend.

Eriksen’s life was saved thanks to the use of a defibrillator by medical personnel.

“Oliver King was a promising young footballer until he died in school following a sudden heart arrest,” Carragher said. Since then, his mother and father have been lobbying for legislation to make it mandatory for all schools to have lifesaving defibrillators.

“Christian Eriksen’s collapse during the recent Denmark-Sweden match demonstrated the effectiveness of defibrillators in saving lives.” It is inexcusable that they are not compulsory in all schools by law, and this must change.

“I’m boosting up my efforts to work with the Oliver King Foundation on a legislative reform.” We’ve written to both the Secretary of State for Health and the Secretary of State for Education, requesting an urgent meeting in parliament.

“We have yet to hear back, but we want to meet with them in the coming weeks.”

Although lifesaving equipment is not required in all schools, the Department of Education recommends that all schools have access to defibrillators.

“Simply put, present legislation does not go far enough, and Eriksen’s case served as an unequivocal reminder of the importance of having defibrillators available,” Mr King added.

“Fortunately, his life was saved thanks to the quick actions of his teammates, world-class medical personnel, and, most importantly, the presence of a defibrillator. Eriksen was fortunate, but not my son.

