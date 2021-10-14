Jamie Carragher criticizes Gary Neville’s comments and gives Diogo Jota a boost.

Liverpool have received an injury boost ahead of their Premier League meeting with Watford on Saturday, as Diogo Jota is expected to play.

Due to a muscular ailment, the former Wolves attacker was recently sent home from international duty with Portugal, sparking fears that he will miss this weekend’s match.

However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that this would not be the case, as he delivered an update on the 24-year-fitness. old’s

This will be a huge boost for the Reds, who are also expecting Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to the starting lineup at Vicarage Road.

Thiago Alcantara, on the other hand, is anticipated to miss out as he nears a return to action.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane have been chastised by Liverpool veteran Jamie Carragher for making excuses for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The club spent over £100 million this summer on Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback, but the team’s form has deteriorated in recent weeks.

After scoring five goals in his first seven games, Ronaldo has raised expectations at Old Trafford, which finished second in the Premier League last season.

When questioned about what has lately irritated him, ex-Red Carragher singled out fellow pundits Neville and Keane for defending their former Manchester United comrade.

“It has to do with football…and it has to do with Neville,” the former Liverpool defender told the Tony Bellew is Angry podcast.

“I wrote a newspaper column about it – I was with Gary Neville a few days earlier and we did a YouTube chat with Roy Keane discussing the season.”

“They just make allowances for Ole because they used to play with him and he’s a friend.”

