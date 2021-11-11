Jamie Carragher backs ‘transformative’ Steven Gerrard and explains how Liverpool will proceed.

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool veteran, has encouraged ex-teammate Steven Gerrard to succeed at Aston Villa, but has ruled out taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

Following a successful three-and-a-half year term at Rangers, Gerrard was named Villa manager on Thursday morning.

Last season, the former Liverpool captain led the Glasgow club to an undefeated season, winning the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2011.

Gerrard’s relocation to the Premier League is the latest test in his management career, and Carragher believes “only a fool” would bet against him being one of the league’s top managers.

Liverpool transfer news and updates, including an offer for Ousmane Dembele.

In his Daily Telegraph column, Carragher said, “His presence around the club, the aura he has, and the demands he makes on himself and expects of others may be revolutionary.”

“It’s the most exciting Villa appointment in years, and it’s fantastic for the Premier League to have a force of personality and world superstar on the bench like Gerrard.”

“Taking on the world’s best trainers, he won’t have any inferiority complexes.”

“Only a fool would bet against Gerrard being viewed as such as he takes the next big step in his managerial career.”

Jurgen Klopp’s contract at Anfield runs until 2024, and the German coach has already stated that Gerrard should succeed him as manager.

Before joining Rangers, the former Red worked as a youth coach and was in charge of Liverpool’s under-18 side for the 2017/18 season.

Carragher, on the other hand, has downplayed the Reds’ persistent ties, claiming that Gerrard will not see the Villa job as “an apprenticeship” for the Liverpool post.

“Perhaps that will happen one day,” he continued, “but I can guarantee you this: Steven Gerrard will only ever want to be Liverpool manager on merit, and Liverpool supporters will only want him to be Liverpool manager on those terms, not because of some kind of sentimental homecoming.”

“When Klopp leaves, Liverpool will only hire the best man for the job, just as they did when appointing Klopp in 2015.”

“If the, Gerrard’s connection is an advantage.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”