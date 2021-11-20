Jamie Carragher attacks Manchester United and delivers a warning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, calling them “disgusting and despicable.”

Manchester United players were dubbed a “utter disgrace” by Liverpool great Jamie Carragher after they lost 4-1 at Watford, leaving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the verge of resigning.

Following the humiliating defeat at Vicarage Road, it has been suggested that United’s board of directors will meet to assess Solskjaer’s future.

And, according to Carragher, the meeting will be brief.

United’s humiliation at the hands of Watford continues their poor run of form, which also saw Liverpool visit Old Trafford and triumph 5-0, thanks largely to a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah.

With Solskjaer’s job being deemed ‘untenable,’ Carragher believes United are in a predicament comparable to Liverpool’s with Roy Hodgson.

After Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph against Arsenal on Saturday evening, he asked on Sky Sports, “What are they going to speak about?” “The board meeting will just last a few minutes. It gets to the point where it’s unsustainable at times.

“I was here (Anfield) when Roy Hodgson’s situation occurred, when he was in charge for six months and the environment changed, and it is sometimes necessary to do so for the club’s and manager’s advantage.

“It’s evident what will happen if you look at Ole as a human being. It’s not good for him to be United manager. Whatever anyone thinks, United has quality players and can’t lose 4-1 to Watford.

“Those players and their performances are a shame because they are part of one of the highest-paid squads in the world, and I’ve seen a lot of Watford, and they’re terrible, and to lose 4-1 to them is disgusting and humiliating.

“We all know the manager is going, but the players’ performances this season have been a disgrace.”