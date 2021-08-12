Jamie Carragher and Tony Bellew agree on Rafa Benitez, but they disagree on Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League.

The new Premier League season begins this weekend, with Everton hosting Southampton at Goodison Park and Liverpool visiting Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Everton has seen a lot of change this summer, with former Reds manager Rafa Benitez taking over from Carlo Ancelotti, and Jamie Carragher and Tony Bellew debated whether Benitez will be a success for the Blues in the newest episode of SPORTbible’s “Agree to Disagree” series.

When asked about the Spaniard, the pair unanimously agreed that he will be a success for the Toffees, with Bellew responding with a resounding “100 percent.”

“He has to win a trophy,” he continued, “but the first thing that sprang to mind when he joined was, ‘This man is a winner.’ He’s always come out on top, no matter where he goes. He gets things done and knows how to play.”

“I think he can bring Everton into the top six, but I don’t think he can get them Champions League football,” Carragher continued.

“However, I believe that if he can get them into the top six and into European football, it will be a success, and that is the best he can achieve.

“Yes, you can win a trophy, but it all depends on the draw. Sometimes you get a tough draw, and other times you get a lucky run and make it through.

“However, I believe Rafa can get Everton into the top six this season.”

While the Blues have already added three new players this summer in the form of Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend, and Demarai Gray, their Merseyside rivals have had a much calmer window.

Following the arrival of Ibrahima Konate from Red Bull Leipzig, the club’s focus shifted to player retention, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson Becker all signing new long-term contracts.

Despite the fact that the transfer market is still open, Bellew believes Liverpool’s unwillingness to make more additions will hurt their title chances this season.

He said, “I don’t see it [Liverpool winning the league].” “They haven’t done a good enough job of recruiting.

“You should recruit when you’re at your peak and best to help advance the squad, and I don’t believe Liverpool’s owners are investing the correct amount of money.

