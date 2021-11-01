Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool star, makes a’selfish’ revelation about the future Spurs manager.

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool star, has stated that he would want to see Antonio Conte return to the Premier League as a manager.

Following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo by Tottenham on Monday, the Italian coach was reportedly given an 18-month deal.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in England, and he also won Serie A with Inter Milan last season before departing this summer.

Carragher has expressed his love for the 52-year-old and stated that he would want to see “a man of his class” return to the Premier League, but admits that changing Tottenham’s fortunes will be difficult.

“If Conte comes to Tottenham, I’ll be looking at it, perhaps from a selfish point of view in that I’d want to see Conte back in the Premier League,” the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports.

“The first time I saw him, I thought he was a revelation.” His charisma is wonderful, and I’d love to see him back in the Premier League, so I’m hoping it happens.

“I believe it will take more than 18 months for a manager to turn Tottenham around.

“As much as I admire Antonio Conte and how rapidly [he]achieved success with Chelsea and every club he’s worked with, I believe it will be extremely tough to repeat that success in 18 months.”

After a 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday, Tottenham decided to cut ways with former Wolves manager Espiritio Santo, putting the team in eighth place in the rankings.

Only Norwich have scored less than a goal per game this season than Spurs, despite having Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min at their disposal.

Tottenham has been on a gradual decline since losing to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League Final and Mauricio Pochettino’s departure as manager.

Carragher feels that under Conte, Spurs might “certainly in the future” become Champions League challengers, but that Espirito Santo was always in a precarious situation because he was not the first option for the job.

“It doesn’t seem appropriate that a manager would be fired so soon after starting.””

