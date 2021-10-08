Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool legend, tells Gary Neville about Rafa Benitez.

In a quick-fire interview with Gary Neville, Liverpool star Jamie Carragher revealed his favorite manager from his playing days, choosing between Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

The pundit team traversed the streets of Bootle while Neville quizzed the ex-Red 23, who wore the number 23 on his shirt throughout his stint at Anfield.

The centre-back named Thierry Henry as the best player of the Premier League era in one of his responses, but the ex-England defender also revealed some details about his previous coaches and teammates.

One of the first Liverpool-related questions Carragher was asked in front of the JC23 Foundation painting was to select between Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez.

“Oh Suarez, Suarez, Suarez, Suarez, Suarez, Suarez, Suarez, Suarez Unbelievable. For three or four years, I believe he was the best center forward in the world. “That last year at Liverpool and the next two or three years at Barcelona,” he said on The Overlap YouTube channel.

‘Take a look at what he’s accomplished. He then leaves Barcelona to join Atletico Madrid, where he wins La Liga. He leads that team [forward]wherever he goes.

“That Liverpool club that came close to winning the league was a below-average squad. He almost single-handedly got them into the league; he does it with every team he visits.” Carragher also admitted that Old Trafford was the most difficult venue to play in and that Craig Bellamy was the funniest player in the Liverpool dressing room.

When asked to pick his favorite Reds manager, however, the 43-year-old was torn.

Between 1998 and 2010, the one-club guy experienced six seasons under both Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez, and openly expressed his displeasure with portions of Benitez’s management style.

“I’ll never be able to respond to this.” Carragher remarked, “Rafa Benitez was a great football manager, but Houllier was almost a better man-manager.”

“Under Benitez, I played my best football, I played at centre back, and I won more, so I’d probably go with Benitez because of what we accomplished and me personally as a centre-back.”

“It’s almost as if Benitez doesn’t enjoy it… well, you.””

