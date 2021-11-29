Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool legend, responds to Rio Ferdinand’s insult about the Premier League title.

Rio Ferdinand has retaliated against Jamie Carragher after the former Liverpool defender stated he shouldn’t be allowed to talk about winning league titles since he has never won one.

Last night, Carragher made headlines after a heated confrontation with Roy Keane about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role at Manchester United.

The exchange came after Michael Carrick benched Ronaldo for Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Following the dispute, Ferdinand took aim at Carragher on his own YouTube channel, claiming that during his playing career, he never won a league title.

“Carragher shouldn’t be talking about winning leagues,” he stated. He’s never done it before and has no idea what it entails. He has no idea how to accomplish it.

“He’s never gotten a squad to that position in order to win a league.” As a result, I find it difficult to believe him when he talks about winning leagues with such confidence.

“You should only compete in cup competitions.” I just turn it off when he starts talking about leagues.” In response to the allegations, Carragher retorted that the former United defender was attempting to force a move to Chelsea.

Ferdinand failed to win a league title during his career without Sir Alex Ferguson as his manager, according to the former Reds centre-back, who also claimed he helped organize the deal to bring Ronaldo back to United.

He commented on Twitter, “Not discussing titles, but the trade for Ronaldo to Man Utd that you engineered.”

“No PL for me, but Sky enjoys my thoughts!” No AF in your career, and when you finished winning the Premier League at MU, you sought to go to Chelsea, so please don’t give it to the big MU supporter! #olesatthewheel” Carragher made his Liverpool debut in 1997 and went on to make 737 appearances for the club, winning the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup, and League Cup.