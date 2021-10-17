Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool legend, criticizes Manchester United manager Gary Neville for his double standards.

On Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team were defeated 4-2 by Leicester, putting them four points behind Liverpool and five points behind the leaders.

Carragher sensed an opportunity to dig up his fellow Sky Sports pundit after Neville criticized him for choosing too many attack-minded players.

“You basically picked a team with five attackers two weeks ago,” Carragher tweeted, quoting a video of his colleague’s appraisal of United’s defeat. The lot of you, @GNev2, are all over the place.” Last month, Neville named Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, and Cristiano Ronaldo as members of his preferred Manchester United starting lineup in a Twitter Q&A.

However, he appeared to contradict himself with his appraisal of Leicester’s defeat.

“Today, we saw a lineup that included Greenwood, Sancho, Ronaldo, Pogba, and Fernandes. There were five of them. In that team, I wouldn’t want to be a defender,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I like them all as players, but there aren’t enough workhorses when they’re all on the same squad.”

“You need workhorses alongside great players, which is why Darren Fletcher, John O’Shea, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Tom Cleverley, Ji-Sung Park, and Owen Hargreaves received games alongside great players.”

“Manchester United is currently imbalanced, and performances are now receiving what they deserve in terms of results, and this needs to change.”

“That was before Villarreal and Everton at home!” Neville replied to Carragher on social media, acknowledging his initial conclusion was incorrect: “That was before Villarreal and Everton at home!” This isn’t the case with this series of games. On Twitter, or with you, nuance is lost.” He continued to highlight a number of “conundrums” that Solskjaer confronts in terms of establishing a cohesive team unit while analyzing United’s situation on Sky Sports.

Before the two sides meet next weekend, the ex-England international even mentioned a couple of Liverpool players that United’s strikers should try to emulate.

"[Manchester United] aren't good enough when they're not in possession." They are, without a doubt, the weakest of all the top-tier teams in the league.