Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool legend, backs Steven Gerrard over the Aston Villa position.

Steven Gerrard being the next manager of Aston Villa would be a “fantastic move,” according to Jamie Carragher, but he admits that staying at Rangers until the end of the season may be the best option.

Rangers are presently four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, and Gerrard will be hoping to make it two titles in a row after last season’s triumph.

Gerrard’s contribution in the club’s transition has not gone unnoticed, and the Liverpool star is still being connected with other roles outside of Ibrox.

Following Steve Bruce’s resignation last month, Newcastle United appeared as a likely destination, and now the Telegraph claims that Aston Villa have identified Gerrard as a top target for their new coach, alongside Southampton head Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Carragher is certain that a transfer to the Premier League would be appealing to his old Liverpool teammate, but he also understands why staying at Rangers may be a good decision.

“I think Steven Gerrard would be a terrific fit for Aston Villa,” he told Sky Sports.

“However, the scenario he’s in right now is that he took the title away from Celtic last season and is in a strong position to do it this season.”

“In an ideal world, I believe you’d like to stay at Rangers until the conclusion of the season and leave with two titles.”

Many Liverpool fans believe Gerrard will be the guy to succeed Jurgen Klopp when the German leaves Anfield in 2024 as planned.

“The Liverpool fans don’t want me to be the manager of Liverpool Football Club,” the 2005 Champions League champion said ITV in March when asked about the potential of returning to his boyhood club as the figurehead. Jurgen Klopp is the man they’re after.

“Is it a pipe dream of mine to one day manage Liverpool?” Yes, it is correct. “But not yet,” she says.