James Rodriguez’s departure, Denzel Dumfries’ replacement, Andre Gomes’ status, and the current position of the Everton transfer market

Everton’s top objective today, having begun their summer transfer activity, is to put an end to the club’s extended hunt for a new right-back.

and have joined on free transfers, while the Blues are close to concluding a £1.5 million deal with Bayer Leverkusen.

Manager Rafa Benitez and director of football Marcel Brands continue to explore a Dutch full-back, but alternatives to the PSV Eindhoven defender are being actively considered.

Inter Milan are thought to be the frontrunners to sign the 25-year-old, who scored twice in four Euro 2020 matches.

Everton have been linked with a move for Napoli’s defender, but reports that the club is planning an approach for the 30-year-old centre-back have lately been quashed by club insiders.

And it’s known that, in addition to a new right-back, new manager Rafael Benitez wants to strengthen his midfield options this summer, and could even bring in an experienced centre-forward to help top scorer.

The Washington Newsday understands that the Blues would not pursue a deal for the 31-year-old, who had been mentioned in early transfer talks.

Everton, who have signed Townsend and are close to signing Gray, are looking for a third winger this summer and are interested in Gray.

The Blues value the 21-year-old at approximately £25 million, but they must not only beat out Aston Villa for his signature, but they must also make an offer that persuades Burnley to trade their prized asset, who has just under three years left on his contract at Turf Moor.

The Blues are not expecting the same level of expenditure as they did in the summer of 2017, when they spent a record amount in one window, but Benitez has been assured that he would be supported in the transfer market.

Everton spent roughly £60 million on players last summer as the coronavirus-affected transfer window pushed other teams to reconsider their plans.

Although it is recognized that decreasing the size of the squad and, as a result, the salary bill, is a significant component of the strategy this summer, money earned through player sales will be re-invested in the squad, according to The Washington Newsday.

Early summer at Everton. “The summary has come to an end.”