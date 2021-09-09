James Rodriguez’s agent explains why he turned out a trade to Turkey from Everton.

James Rodriguez allegedly turned down the chance to leave Everton, according to a Turkish football agent.

Throughout the summer transfer season, the 30-year-future old’s at Goodison Park was the subject of heated speculation, with a number of teams connected with his services.

Rodriguez was advised by Rafa Benitez that he might go this summer, but the Blues’ highest-paid player was unable to reach an agreement with a new team.

Istanbul Basaksehir became the most recent club to express interest in signing the Colombian international, while an unknown Middle Eastern club also expressed interest.

Everton had agreed to buy winger Luis Diaz from Porto, with Rodriguez returning to the Portuguese club as part of the deal.

However, Rodriguez was unable to reach an agreement with his former club, and Everton’s dreams of signing Diaz were dashed.

Rodriguez allegedly turned down a move to Basaksehir in favor of fighting for his spot at Everton, according to his Turkish agent Ahmet Bulut.

Bulut is cited as saying to Fotomac, “There was a possibility that James might come to Basaksehir.”

“The president of Göksel agreed. The player, on the other hand, had no intention of quitting.

“Normally, he’d come on a loan,” says the narrator. He didn’t transfer because he believed he’d have a better chance in England.”