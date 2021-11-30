James Rodriguez was able to leave Everton with a ‘clear mentality’ thanks to Rafa Benitez’s choice.

According to his former Colombia teammate Jackson Martinez, James Rodriguez departed Everton with a “clear mentality” in the summer.

Rodriguez joined Everton from Real Madrid before of the 2020-21 season, and he had a fantastic first season in the Premier League under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, a series of injuries kept Rodriguez from playing regularly throughout the season, and as his appearances became more infrequent, his form deteriorated drastically.

While Everton fans were still excited about what Rodriguez could do in front of a packed Goodison Park this season, he eventually followed Ancelotti out the door ahead of the new campaign.

Given Rodriguez’s exorbitant pay, it was clear that Ancelotti’s successor, Rafael Benitez, was unwilling to invest in the former Porto and Monaco playmaker in the same way that the Italian would.

Despite being barely 30 years old, the Colombian joined Al-Rayyan in the Qatar Stars League.

Martinez told Infobae (via Sport Witness) that Rodriguez’s move to a lower-tier league won’t affect his prospects of representing Colombia in the future, and commented on his Everton departure.

He described him as a “star.” “A player who will go down in history, despite the fact that he has already done so much.”

“It must provide joy to the Colombian people to see that we have the best goalscorer in a World Cup.”

“I asked myself after hearing about Qatar, and I believe he has a clear mentality.” He’s a fierce competitor who, like everyone else, understood he wouldn’t be playing for Everton.

“He’s gone to a place where there will be a World Cup and he will continue to play.” He’ll have the chance to be called up to the national team on a regular basis.” After missing the Copa America in the summer, the Colombian was recalled to the national squad in November.

Everton would profit greatly from an in-form Rodriguez right now, as they are failing to score goals.

The club enters Wednesday’s Merseyside derby with a winless streak of seven games and only one goal scored in November.