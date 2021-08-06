James Rodriguez makes an allegation about Lionel Messi and discusses Everton’s future.

James Rodriguez has acknowledged that he has no idea what his summer plans are and that he only joined Everton because Carlo Ancelotti was the manager.

After just one season at Goodison Park, the playmaker has been linked with a move abroad, with Porto and Sevilla among the clubs interested in signing him.

Everton has told James he can leave as Rafa Benitez intends to spend his £200,000-a-week pay on reinforcing his squad, but the Colombian is still in the squad with only a week left in the season.

Rodriguez took to Twitch to compare his predicament to Sergio Aguero’s at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi’s 21-year association with Barcelona came to an end on Thursday, after the striker left Manchester City and joined the Catalan giants this summer.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti, James’ former Real Madrid coach, left Finch Farm in early June to return to the Bernabeu.

Rodriguez says his situation is identical to Aguero’s because of the Messi aspect, saying, “Kun Agüero went to Barcelona, and now Messi is leaving,” according to El Espanol via Sport Witness. It’s just that they’re small breadsticks, partners.

“Those are the characteristics of football. It happened to me as well. I came to Everton essentially because Ancelotti was there, and look, Carlo is no longer there.

“I have no idea what will happen. We don’t know anything about football or life. Let’s wait and see what happens.”

Despite not having his prior mentor and now playing under Benitez, James played in the Florida Cup and is expected to play in Manchester United’s friendly on Saturday at Old Trafford.

He continued, “All I know is that I’m working hard and preparing properly.” “That’s all there is to it. That’s the most important thing.

“You have to think about the present, and the present is that I am here, working hard and physically for everything that is to come.”

Everton will kick off their Premier League season against Southampton at Goodison Park on August 14, before visiting Leeds and Brighton before the transfer market closes on the last day of the month.