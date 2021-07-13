James Rodriguez forms new relationship, Big Dunc becomes more loud, and more Everton players are spotted in training.

Rafa Benitez’s side will continue to ramp up their pre-season practices as he prepares for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

After Carlo Ancelotti unexpectedly left the club during the summer, the majority of the Blues squad returned to Finch Farm last week for their first training sessions under their new leader.

They began last week with a series of tests to assess each player’s fitness, and they completed it with a training session against Accrington Stanley behind closed doors.

Everton won 3-0 thanks to goals from Tom Cannon, Lewis Gibson, and Anthony Gordon in that match.

Benitez will continue to put additional pressure on his players as they prepare for their full schedule in the Florida Cup at the end of the month, and the Blues published more behind-the-scenes footage of that process on Monday.

Here are four things we noticed in the most recent video.

Gordon will be looking to impress his new management as soon as possible after returning from his loan spell with Preston North End in the second half of last season.

His loan time in the Championship may not have gone as planned, but he’s still a talented young man who plays in a position where Everton could need all the help they can get.

Part of the 20-year-drive old’s to improve himself may entail learning from his teammates, which is why the club’s most recent training video is so intriguing.

Gordon can be seen the entire way out onto the training pitch, deep in conversation with James Rodriguez.

The couple joked and seemed extremely comfortable with each other ahead of their training session, so any language barrier between them didn’t seem to be an issue.

If both stay at Goodison Park this season, they’ll be expecting to add a level of consistency to the team that was arguably lacking during the 2020/21 season.

Many people are unlikely to be surprised by this.

Duncan Ferguson has never shied away from the spotlight while he’s been on the Everton bench in recent years, especially when he was the club’s interim manager in 2019.

Throughout the process. The summary comes to a close.