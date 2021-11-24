James Norwood, a Tranmere Rovers legend, has been ‘placed on transfer list’ as an Ipswich exit beckons.

Ipswich striker James Norwood is allegedly on Portman Road’s transfer list and might leave in January.

The former Tranmere Rovers star was instrumental in Rovers’ promotion to League Two, winning the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Year award in 2019.

In 2018, he also scored the game-winning goal in Rovers’ return to the Football League, as they defeated Boreham Wood in the Vanarama National League play-off Final at Wembley.

However, the forward has struggled for playing time recently, making only two league appearances this season, with rumors circulating that he has been practicing with the Tractor Boys’ U23 team.

Tranmere, while having a strong defense, has struggled to score goals thus far this season.

Rovers have struggled to fill the vacuum left by last season’s leading scorer James Vaughan, who announced his retirement at the end of the season.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, Liverpool loanee Paul Glatzel, Nicky Maynard, and Elliott Nevitt have all been given opportunities to lead the line this season by manager Micky Mellon.

Mellon is already familiar with Norwood, having worked with him at the club before, and has already incorporated the forward’s stamina and strength into his tactical scheme.

Norwood, who left the club on a free transfer to join Ipswich in June 2019, is still highly regarded at Tranmere after scoring 85 goals in 182 games during his time on the Wirral and would be welcomed back if he returned to Prenton Park.

Unless it is extended, Norwood’s contract with Ipswich will expire in the summer of 2022.