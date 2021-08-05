James Milner has identified a “great player” capable of breaking into Liverpool’s first team.

Harvey Elliott, who has worked his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans, has been supported by James Milner to make a “huge impact” for Liverpool this season.

Elliott has been a frequent starter throughout preseason, and he was on the field for the majority of Thursday’s 2-0 triumph over Bologna in Evian, the first of two 60-minute friendly.

The 18-year-old has been deployed in a midfield role alongside Milner and Naby Keita after spending last season on loan at Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

Elliott, according to Milner, can play a key role under Klopp in the upcoming season.

The 35-year-old described him as a “great player.” “You could tell how good he is from the first time I practiced with him. On the ball, he’s comfortable, has terrific vision, and can dribble.

“Coming back after being away last season and getting back to how we play is difficult for him. It’s a different approach than the majority of the other teams.

“He’s had a good preseason so far, and the more time he spends in and around the guys in these games, the closer he’ll get.”

“You try to give him some advice,” Milner continued. He’s a self-assured young man with a positive outlook. He doesn’t require a lot of direction.

“However, I’m hoping that all of the lads will be able to assist him along the path. This year, I believe he will have a significant impact.

“Any assistance we can provide will help him settle in and get up to speed, and perhaps avoid making the same mistakes I did.

“If I can keep him from doing that, he has a bright career ahead of him.”

Liverpool’s goals came from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane in an easy win over Bologna, with both coming as a result of Klopp’s side’s heavy pressure.

Milner, whose right shoulder was severely taped after the game, was encouraged by Liverpool’s overall performance as they prepare for their Premier League opening against Norwich City on Saturday.

“I think it was overall pretty good,” he told LFC TV. “We have gone up a level in terms of the manner we worked.”

“We worked on how we wanted to perform the pressing.”

