James Michael Tyler, the star of Friends, has died at the age of 59.

Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles after a three-year battle with prostate cancer, according to TMZ. Tyler played Central Perk coffee shop worker Gunther in the international famous sitcom.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’) from the hit series ‘Friends,’ but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness campaigner, and beloved husband,” Tyler’s family stated in a statement.

It went on to say: “Michael enjoyed going to concerts, rooting for his Clemson Tigers, and going on spontaneous adventures. If you meet him once, you’ve made a lifelong buddy.” Tyler revealed his condition earlier this year, not long after appearing on the much-anticipated Friends reunion television special via videolink.

From 1994 until 2004, the actor appeared in 150 episodes of the sitcom, which lasted ten seasons.