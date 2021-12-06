James Martin’s immaculate mashed potato trick astounded Holly Willoughby.

During Monday’s episode of ITV’s This Morning, Holly Willoughby was taken aback when she learned what James Martin puts in his mashed potato.

The chef was asked into the studio by the 40-year-old and her co-host Phillip Schofield to demonstrate how he cooks his winter stew.

According to the Mirror, the entrée came with a side of mash, and Holly and Phillip were both eager to learn how he made it so wonderful.

“Well, I’m just looking at this mashed potato, and I’m not sure whether to just scoop it out and stick it directly on my heart!” Phillip exclaimed.

“It’s equal quantities of butter, cream, and potato,” James said when Holly questioned if it was fifty percent butter.

Holly seemed to be in need of some clarification, asking: “Potatoes, butter, and cream? So it’s in thirds now? James!” According to James, there was also some salt and pepper in it.

“There’s scarcely any potato in this, it’s the best ever,” Phillip remarked.

“Thank you very much, that was really delicious!” Holly said at the end of the culinary portion.

Viewers at home seemed to agree, and they took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

“Mash has to be cooked with butter and cream, it’s so amazing!” commented HayleyWillz46.

“That mash looks so amazing,” Beckie Miller commented.

LynzP01 expressed her thoughts as follows: “Butter and mashed potatoes! The very best.”