James Holzhauer, the winner of the game show “Jeopardy,” claims that the show overlooked “obvious” candidates.

Mike Richards was chosen as the game’s new host after the show looked past “obvious” possibilities, according to James Holzhauer, a 32-time Jeopardy! champion.

Following the passing of veteran presenter Alex Trebek last fall, Sony Pictures Television named Richards as the next full-time host on August 11. However, after contentious statements he made on a podcast resurfaced, Richards announced on Friday morning that he would stand down as host.

Holzhauer, who won 32 games and earned more than $2.4 million according to the show’s website, tweeted about the news on Friday morning.

“I was really looking forward to the season opener, where the show looks past the three obvious possibilities and crowns Mike Richards the winner after an extensive 61-clue search for the next Jeopardy champion,” Holzhauer tweeted.

