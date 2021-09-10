James Corden, the host of the talk show The Late Show, has issued a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

James Corden, a popular British-American talk show host, has obtained a temporary restraining order against a lady suspected of repeatedly showing up at his Los Angeles home and film studios and purportedly proposing to him.

The issue has been brought to court by Gavin And Stacey’s co-writer, who has gone on to become one of network television’s most prominent late night talk show hosts.

The 30-year-old woman is accused of harassing and pestering Corden, who has hosted The Late Late Show since 2015 and is British-born.

The TV presenter and comedian from London worried for his and his family’s safety, according to evidence produced in court, after the lady persistently pressured him to marry her and even threatened his wife Julia Carey.

Since 2012, James Corden has been married to Carey.

According to Tmz, Corden claimed the lady had entered his property on many occasions and had scouted out his Beverly Hills home in legal documents produced in court in Los Angeles.

A California judge has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the lady from visiting Corden’s property or contacting him, Carey, or their children for the next 100 days.

The Late Late Show has been a huge hit, with Corden’s ever-popular Carpool Karaoke films featuring A-list celebrities like Adele, Justin Bieber, and Sir Paul McCartney going viral on social media.