James Bond coins from the Royal Mint honor 007 on screen.

To celebrate with the debut of the new 007 film – and Daniel Craig’s final outing in the role – No Time To Die, the Royal Mint is releasing a new series of James Bond-related coinage.

Bullion bars and a three-coin set are part of the new collection, which explores technology, luxury lifestyles, and iconic iconography from the movies.

The Aston Martin DB5, a legendary Bond car, was the first piece in the collection, followed by a coin portraying Wet Nellie, a future submarine car.

The series now continues with a new £5 coin that pays tribute to the 007 flicks’ flair and luxury.

The reverse, designed by Christian Davies and Matt Dent, features Bond in a classic dinner suit, along with the iconic words “shaken, not stirred.”

The Royal Mint’s silver bullion bars honor the British spy and his complex and intriguing world, while gold bullion bars can be purchased for £63.

