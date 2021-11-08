James and Ola Jordan of Strictly Come Dancing will undress in ‘Real Full Monty.’

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan, EastEnders actress Laila Morse, and Blue singer Duncan James are among the celebs who will participate in Strictly The Real Full Monty by stripping down.

Model Christine McGuiness, Olympian Colin Jackson, Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards, TV personality Martin Roberts, and Love Island stars Teddy Soares and Demi Jones will also put their bodies on the line to raise awareness for cancer screenings.

Ashley Banjo, a choreographer and mentor, will once again host the striptease show, supporting and leading the celebrities who have all been affected by cancer.

Jones, who shot to popularity on ITV2’s Love Island in 2020, previously announced that she has thyroid cancer and had a tumor removed.

“For Strictly The Real Full Monty, I’m so happy to be working with a fresh amazing, daring, and courageous line-up of celebs,” Banjo added.

“It’ll be our largest musical dance extravaganza yet, and we’re committed to spread the word that early cancer screening in intimate regions saves lives.” So, this Christmas, don’t forget to double-check your trinkets and ornaments!” “This year, we’re presenting our message with a bang by adding a massive dose of sequins, glitter, sambas and salsas to the strip,” ITV factual commissioner Kate Teckman said. Hold on to your mirror balls – this is the most ambitious Full Monty yet!” There will also be stellar guest performances and spectacular solos, so hold on to your mirror balls – this is the most ambitious Full Monty yet!” Coleen Nolan, Victoria Derbyshire, and John Partridge are among the other celebrities who have stripped down for the performance in the past.