Jake’s pranks in Casa Amor on Love Island are revealed in explosive scenes.

Jake Cornish gets exposed in Friday’s Love Island broadcast for what he did at Casa Amor.

Despite having matched up with girls in the main villa, Jake was spotted encouraging the boys to get to know other girls romantically.

Despite the fact that Jake was officially dating Liberty Poole, he was still encouraging the males to date other girls while not doing so himself.

Faye and Teddy are torn apart by Love Island’s violent movie night.

The Movie Night continues in Friday’s first peek video, with Jake congratulating the males for seeing other girls.

Faye Winter reacts to the video by yelling at Jake, saying he would never treat his sister the way they had been abused.

Jake then runs out, evidently enraged by Toby’s behavior.

Fans have flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the situation.

“Looking at the first glimpse and Jake is really sweating looool, he time has come,” one user tweeted. #LoveIsland”

“This first look!” exclaimed another. Yes, Jake, it was entirely your fault. Take a look at how red he is. #LoveIsland”

“From that first glimpse, I’m thrilled Jake is getting exposed but man Liberty being self conscious when she’s a great girl?” a third tweeted. She truly deserves so much more than Jake. #LoveIsland”