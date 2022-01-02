Jake Paul has announced his retirement from boxing and has addressed a number of problems. Dana White has received Jorge Masvidal’s UFC fight demands.

Jake Paul has announced his retirement from boxing and has made fight demands to UFC President Dana White, hoping to fight Jorge Masvidal.

For a long time, the American Youtuber-turned-boxer has been an outspoken opponent of White’s, claiming that he does not properly treat his fighters.

Following his knockout of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last month, Paul has rekindled his feud with White and has now offered White a bout.

The Cleveland fighter wants to face Jorge Masvidal, but he has three major demands for White that would alter the entire UFC.

“Happy New Year @danawhite,” he wrote on Twitter.