Jake makes an embarrassing remark about other girls to Liberty at a lovely lunch on Love Island 2021.

The turmoil on Monday’s episode of Love Island is expected to be even higher.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have been together since the beginning, but their relationship is starting to show cracks as Jake admits his lack of sexual desire to her.

In Monday’s episode, he even tells Liberty that if other girls came into the villa, he’d be open to chatting to them.

During a conversation with Brad, Rachel from Love Island makes an awful gaffe.

During the show, all of the couples get to share a morning breakfast together.

Last week, Jake told the villa boys that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to commit to Liberty because, despite being “peas in a pod,” he didn’t want to “tear her clothes off.”

Hugo Hammond, on the other hand, told the beach cottage that he was envious of Jake and Liberty’s situation.

Jake tells Liberty about how he feels about other girls and where they are in their relationship during a ‘romantic’ brunch after a night in the Hideaway.

Despite Liberty’s apparent affections for him, he makes it clear that his head might still be changed.

“If a female came in here who was my type, and you know my type, I would want to get to know her,” Jake says. We’ve both come to the same place for the same cause. You’d still get to know a lad if there was one and he was your type.”

But how will Liberty react to Jake’s admission, and will she share his feelings?