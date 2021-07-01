Jake from Love Island is getting cold feet as relationships start to change.

Even though the Love Island villa is still in its early stages, it appears that couples are already chopping and changing.

Liberty and Jake have been together since the beginning, but Jake appears to be having second thoughts.

On Wednesday night’s show, it appeared that their romance was beginning to bloom, and Liberty was getting the “feels.”

After murder threats were made against Chloe Burrows, the cast of Love Island reacted.

Jake and Liberty were getting along like a house on fire at the start of Thursday’s episode, and Jake told his partner that he couldn’t wait for a “cuddle later on.”

They also shared a kiss, although Jake later told Hugo that he wasn’t sure if there was sexual spark between them.

Liberty, on the other hand, does not appear to be convinced that this is how Jake is feeling.

“Jake acts like he’s feeling liberated but really he’s just stringing her along and he’ll keep stringing her along till he finds someone else #LoveIsland,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Liberty and Jake is what happens when you give a person you don’t like a chance and he gets too smug #LoveIsland,” another said.

“Liberty and Jake are like Shaughna and Callum last year, don’t ask me why #LoveIsland,” one person said in reference to the dating show’s winter season.