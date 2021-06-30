Jake from Love Island explains an intriguing sleeping practice with potatoes.

On Monday, 11 new islanders joined the show for a summer of love, and some of them appear to be forging relationships already.

We’ve all heard of counting sheep to fall asleep, but islander Jake revealed his unique method of sleeping – counting potatoes.

The candidates spent the first night in bed with their other halves, preparing for the first night and, of course, discussing what they had done in the morning.

Faye inquired about Kaz and Toby’s antics, but Kaz quickly replied that she had hoped for a spoon but had received none.

Liberty then went on to talk about her strange night’s sleep.

She told the other girls that other from a “toe touch,” nothing else had happened, but on tonight’s show, she asked Jake whether they might move to a spoon on their next night together.

Liberty, on the other hand, claimed that Jake kept her awake by counting potatoes to fall asleep.

“I was trying to sleep and all I could hear was one potato, two potatoes…” she explained.

“Jake counts potatoes to sleep #cuteie #loveisland2021 #LoveIsland,” one admirer said on Twitter.

“All I heard was 1 potato 2 potato,” stated another.