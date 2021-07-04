Jake from Love Island confesses he might have his head turned.

Liberty and Jake have been together since the beginning, but Jake appears to be having second thoughts.

Liberty stated she was experiencing the ‘feels’ during the week, implying that their romance was beginning to grow.

The duo even shared their first kiss on Thursday’s episode, but Jake later admitted to Hugo that he wasn’t sure if the sexual connection was there.

This year’s Love Island has been slammed by a former Coronation Street star.

Hugo checked in with Jake on Sunday night’s show to see if they had developed feelings for each other.

Jake said that the desire was growing, but that his head “could be turned.”

Jake seemed to disappoint several spectators.

“Can someone tell Liberty everything Jake has been saying, he is actually annoying me leading her on like that #loveisland,” one fan tweeted.

“It’s absurd that Jake thinks he can do better than our brummie hunnie #loveisland,” remarked another.

Liberty appears to be completely oblivious to Jake’s feelings.

“They should definitely do the “who said this challenge” and throw toby and jake under the bus right before two hot new guys arrive in #loveisland,” one Twitter user said.