Jake Ehlinger, a linebacker for the Texas Longhorns, died of a fentanyl-laced Xanax overdose, according to his family.

The family of University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger has written a statement about what they feel caused his death in May.

Ehlinger’s family shared it on Twitter on Thursday. Ehlinger’s family begins the statement by expressing that they are still hurting and are amazed by the outpouring of love and support from everyone who knew and loved him.

Jake Ehlinger's family has released a statement about his passing.

“We are saddened to report that Jake died as a result of an unintentional overdose of what was thought to be Xanax mixed with poisonous medications, including the lethal Fentanyl.” In the statement, Ehlinger’s family stated that counterfeit medicines continue to be a huge problem in the United States, particularly at numerous schools, colleges, and institutions.

The statement from Ehlinger’s family ended with, “It was critical to communicate these details in the hopes that Jake’s death would not be in vain. We hope that by telling Jake’s story, we may bring attention to this issue and save other families from losing a loved one.” On May 6, Ehlinger was discovered dead at an off-campus location in Austin.

Ehlinger, 20, was the younger brother of Sam Ehlinger, the Longhorns’ four-year starting quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts selected Sam in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in April 2021.

Following the passing of Sam's younger brother, Colts head coach Frank Reich issued the following statement: "There are no magic words in these circumstances," Reich added, "but all we can do is love and support Sam." "We'll do everything we can to help. In the wake of the devastating death of Sam's brother, Jake, our thoughts and prayers are with him, his mother, and his sister." In 2021, fentanyl took the lives of a number of well-known athletes and entertainers, including those from Hollywood.