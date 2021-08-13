Jake Davison, the Plymouth shooter, has a lot of love for Trump and guns on his social media.

Jake Davison, the gunman who killed five people before turning the pistol on himself in the southwest of England, has been recognized locally, with his social media activity expressing sympathy for weapons and former US President Donald Trump.

Davison, who claims to be from Phoenix, Arizona on Facebook, is accused of fatally shooting three ladies and two males in Plymouth, England, on Thursday evening before turning the pistol on himself.

According to BBC News, the 23-year-old has been named as a suspect in Britain’s bloodiest mass shooting since 2010, but his identification has yet to be confirmed by local police. The Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for comment and confirmation by this website.

Devon and Cornwall Police issued a statement around 9:00 a.m. local time on Friday confirming that two males and two females were found deceased after responding to a firearm incident at a property in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10 p.m. on Thursday.

The male suspect was found dead at the site, according to the police. A female victim was shot and transferred to a local hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Davison claims to be from Phoenix, Arizona on his Facebook page, however videos on his YouTube website show him speaking with an English accent.

Davison has posted about his love of weapons on social media, along with a phrase from Trump that reads, “In America, we do not aim to force our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to see.”

Davison liked multiple videos of firearms being fired on his YouTube page, with his most recent like being a collection of an M1 Garand rifle.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.