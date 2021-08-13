Jake Cornish of Love Island tells Liberty Poole he loves her, but fans aren’t convinced.

Jake Cornish of Love Island startled his girlfriend, Liberty Poole, in Friday night’s show when he told her for the first time that he loved her.

The couple started dating three weeks ago, but their romance has suddenly deteriorated.

The islanders were given excerpts from prior episodes of the series last week. Jake was heard expressing that he didn’t want to rip Liberty’s clothing off in one of the clips, and encouraged the lads to get to know the Casa Amor girls in another.

Liam from Love Island is in love with Millie.

Liberty has been doubting Jake’s motives since then, and in Friday’s episode, she took him for a chat on the roof terrace.

“This is going to be the conversation of all conversations; we’re going to air out both what we want to say and how we’ve both been feeling,” she said.

“I told you I love you when you asked me to be your girlfriend four weeks ago, and you haven’t responded. Everyone moves at their own pace, which I understand, but why not?”

Jake explained to Liberty that declaring her his girlfriend meant more to him than simply telling her that he loved her.

“I feel like a young kid, I’m delighted about it,” he remarked.

“You bring such joy to my life. When I’m with you, I’m at my happiest. Together, you and I are a perfect match, and we were designed for each other. That’s the way I see it.”

“I feel like I’ve found what I’ve been looking for because I love you,” Jake continued. I adore you for who you are.”

Some followers, though, are skeptical of Jake’s admission and believe he is merely playing a game.

“If lib hadn’t brought up the fact Jake hasn’t said I love you, he wouldn’t of said it #LoveIsland,” one Twitter user remarked.

“Jake saying “I love you” to Liberty just because he was backed into a corner attempting to prove he wasn’t a fake, that didn’t feel romantic or real in the least,” another person said. He couldn’t even hold his cool… #LoveIsland Libby deserves so much more.”

“I wish I believed Jake was sincere, but I just can’t see it,” one viewer stated. Tomorrow, Lib will be challenged by all the females #LoveIsland”

Some of the Love Island contestants. “The summary has come to an end.”