Jake and Liberty from Love Island take their romance to the next level.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole of Love Island take their romance to the next level in Friday’s episode.

Jake informs the other boys that he wants to ask Liberty out.

The couple has been together since the beginning of their stay at the villa.

“I think it’s maybe time to take the leap and put a label on it,” Jake says to the boys on the sun deck.

Jake prepares a surprise supper for Liberty with the help of his fellow Islanders.

Hugo Hammond and Liam Reardon serenade the couple, after which Millie Court and Liam deliver spaghetti bolognese and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares deliver dessert.

Jake and Liberty are sitting on the bean bags after their supper, and Jake says, “I just wanted to bring you here and tell how happy you make me to be honest.”

“I’ve never bonded with someone the way I have with you, ever,” Liberty says. I don’t think I really realized what love was until I met you, all cards on the table.”

“I think I’ve found the one,” Jake says. “Do you want to be my girlfriend?”