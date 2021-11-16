Jailed Proud Boys Leader Requests Early Release, Claiming Harassment and a Cell Filled with Toilet Water

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys, asked to be released from jail on Monday before serving his five-month term, claiming that he has been harassed by correctional personnel and that his cell has been filled with dirty toilet water on a regular basis.

According to NBC News, Tarrio is now incarcerated for torching a Black Lives Matter flag stolen from a historic Black church in Washington, D.C., during a pro-Trump protest on Dec. 12.

Tarrio requested a reduced sentence or to be released on house arrest, stating he had been subjected to inhumane jail circumstances. Superior Court of Washington, D.C.