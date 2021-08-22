Jacqueline Jackson: Who Is She? Following her COVID hospitalization, Jesse Jackson’s wife attracts attention.

After testing positive for COVID-19, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, were admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

The couple is receiving treatment at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Jackson’s charity organization, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, issued a statement saying, “Doctors are actively evaluating the condition of both.”

“At this moment, there are no more updates. We’ll keep you updated when new information becomes available.”

Jesse Jackson, 79, has been in the public eye for decades as a result of his presidential campaigns and extensive work in the civil rights movement.

However, because Jacqueline has kept a low profile, many people may not know much about her.

Jacqueline Lavinia Davis, 77, was born in the Florida town of Fort Pierce.

Jesse Jackson and she met during her freshman year at North Carolina A&T State University and married during her sophomore year in 1962. The couple is the parents of five children.

She is an author who wrote “Loving You, Thinking of You, Don’t Forget to Pray” after her son Jesse Jackson Jr. was imprisoned for breaching federal campaign regulations.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Every day, Jacqueline wrote him a letter.

She then put the letters into a book and published it.

Jacqueline Jackson isn’t afraid to become involved in peace advocacy. When she protested the US Navy’s bombing experiments at Camp Garcia Vieques in Vieques, Puerto Rico, she was detained in 2001.

She was given a ten-day sentence and refused to pay the $3,000 bail. She was later recognized for her advocacy, receiving the Over the Rainbow Gala’s Peace & Justice Award for her work.