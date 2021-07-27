Jacob Gallagher of Emmerdale talks about how he’s dealing after ‘crying all day on set’.

After a ‘long day of crying on set,’ Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant told Lorraine viewers how he relaxes.

On the ITV show, the actor who plays Jacob Gallagher revealed how he decompresses after filming traumatic moments for his stories.

In the soap, Jacob recently lost his love, Leanna, to Meena’s assassination.

READ MORE: Peter Kay announces his return to live comedy after a three-year hiatus

And, after a long day on set, he informed guest host Ranvir Singh how he unwinds after a long day of sobbing this morning.

“Take a minute to breathe and realize it’s just work once you’ve completed and wrapped for the day,” he advised. It’s difficult to describe, but make sure you get home, relax, and listen to some music.

“That’s my form of treatment, and it’s how I get myself out of that funk.”

It’s just as difficult to access the feelings of losing someone as it is to switch off from them, according to the 19-year-old.

“To be honest, it’s quite tough,” he added. You must channel that emotion and attempt to transport yourself to that terrible realm. Simply attempt to convey it as realistically as possible.”

Joe also quipped that staying on top of his lines, as well as doing study and viewing different movies, is beneficial.

The Blackpool actor competed in this year’s Dancing on Ice but was forced to quit after testing positive for Covid. Lorraine host Ranvir asked the soap star which was more draining, Dancing on Ice or a day of weeping in the Dales.

“They’re both physically and mentally exhausting,” he continued.

“They’re very different, yet I’d say they’re both as difficult.”

Joe has been a part of the drama since he was seven years old, when he auditioned for the role of Jacob.

He claimed that his supportive parents sent him to a film theatre school in his hometown to help him gain confidence, but he never desired to be an actor.

The adolescent joked after appearing in many significant storylines in the drama and enjoying her time in Emmerdale at the moment. “The summary has come to an end.”