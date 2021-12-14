Jacob Gaines receives a four-year sentence for swinging a hammer at a US Marshal during a protest.

Jacob Gaines was sentenced to three years and ten months in prison by an Oregon judge on Monday for attacking an officer with a hammer during a racial justice protest last year.

According to Oregon Live, US District Judge Karin J. Immergut declared the act was not “lawful protest behavior,” but rather an ambush and attack.

On July 11, 2020, at a protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, the now-24-year-old Texas man used a hammer to rip a hole in a piece of plywood covering an employee access into the courthouse.

Gaines threw the hammer at the deputy marshal who came out of the courthouse to arrest him. He hit his shoulder and upper back despite missing the marshal’s head.

Because he was wearing a helmet and body armor, the marshal, who asked to remain unnamed, was not gravely harmed, according to federal prosecutor Christopher L. Cardani.

Gaines was apprehended by members of a tactical unit from the US Marshals Service after he hit the marshal.

Gaines pled guilty to a felony charge of attacking a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

Due to the 18 months Gaines has already spent in custody, defense attorney Rosalind M. Lee argued for a sentence of time served.

She also claimed that Gaines was inebriated at the time of the incident, calling it “impulsive” and “not very well thought out,” according to Oregon Live. Gaines, she added, requires inpatient drug and alcohol misuse treatment as well as mental health therapy, which he would be unable to obtain while inside.

Cardani asked for a three-year-and-one-month sentence for Gaines, claiming that doing so would send a message to people who come to “conduct acts of violence” against buildings like the courthouse.

Immergut held the 4-pound hammer in question in court, describing it as “very heavy” and capable of causing “very, very terrible harm.”

Immergut opted for the roughly four-year term with an additional three years of post-prison monitoring after deciding that the plea offer was insufficient.

“I apologize to the victim, his family, and his coworkers for causing them stress, harm, and anxiety,” Gaines stated.

Gaines is one of a small number of defendants who have agreed to plead guilty to federal charges related to. This is a condensed version of the information.